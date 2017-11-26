Convicted felon shoots into Lincoln apartment

Lincoln Police said a convicted felon fired shots at a Lincoln apartment Sunday morning.

They said Salvador Orozco, age 29, shot into a unit at the Villa Apartments on 52nd and Fremont streets at approximately 3:45 a.m.

LPD said Orozco got into an argument with another party, then fired rounds into the apartment.

No one was struck, and the people inside held Orozco to the ground until officers arrived.

Orozco was arrested on a slew of charges.