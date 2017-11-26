Mission's gala raises more than $100,000 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Mission's gala raises more than $100,000

Posted:

The People's City Mission wrapped up a record–breaking fundraising weekend at it's annual Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival.

Sunday night's gala included a Christmas tree auction, and raised more than $110,000.

"It's a fundraiser, but with a little bit different purpose, said mission CEO Pastor Tom Barber.  "We're basically asking people to help us fund folks at the mission and then we're throwing in trees and wreaths in the process."

Some of the trees they auctioned off went for thousands of dollars.

Pastor Tom said every tree purchased usually funds a 30-60 day stay for a homeless person at the mission.

The mission said demand for their services increases during the cold, winter months; and funds from this gala help them prepare for that.

"And we hope that by the end of the night to raise enough money to really help us sort of weather the winter months," Barber said.  "And this is a very important time for the mission to raise the funds that are needed just to help the homeless here in the city.

Around 360 people attended Sunday night's gala.  Pastor Tom said since the Star City Parade ended, Starry Nights is becoming Lincoln's next Christmas tradition.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Convicted felon shoots into Lincoln apartment

    Convicted felon shoots into Lincoln apartment

    Convicted felon shoots into Lincoln apartment

    Lincoln Police said a convicted felon fired shots at a Lincoln apartment Sunday morning.

    More >>

    Lincoln Police said a convicted felon fired shots at a Lincoln apartment Sunday morning.

    More >>

  • HAPPENING NOW: man shot near 7th and Sumner, police on scene

    UPDATE: man arrested for shooting near 7th and Sumner

    UPDATE: man arrested for shooting near 7th and Sumner

    Lincoln police say 60–year–old Jimmy Livingston shot his neighbor in the shoulder and hip after an argument near 7th and Sumner streets.

    More >>

    Lincoln police say 60–year–old Jimmy Livingston shot his neighbor in the shoulder and hip after an argument near 7th and Sumner streets.

    More >>

  • University of Florida hires Dan Mullen to be next football coach

    University of Florida hires Dan Mullen to be next football coach

    University of Florida hires Dan Mullen to be next football coach

    The University of Florida has hired Dan Mullen to be the university's next head football coach. Mullen was the head coach at Mississippi State for the last nine seasons, compiling a 69-46 record. This leaves UCF coach, and former Husker, Scott Frost as a potential candidate for the Nebraska job. Multiple reports had linked Frost to potentially taking the Florida job. NU Athletic Director Bill Moos has said publicly that Scott Frost is one of his top candidates to fill th...More >>
    The University of Florida has hired Dan Mullen to be the university's next head football coach. Mullen was the head coach at Mississippi State for the last nine seasons, compiling a 69-46 record. This leaves UCF coach, and former Husker, Scott Frost as a potential candidate for the Nebraska job. Multiple reports had linked Frost to potentially taking the Florida job. NU Athletic Director Bill Moos has said publicly that Scott Frost is one of his top candidates to fill th...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.