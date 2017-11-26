Mission's gala raises more than $100,000

The People's City Mission wrapped up a record–breaking fundraising weekend at it's annual Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival.

Sunday night's gala included a Christmas tree auction, and raised more than $110,000.

"It's a fundraiser, but with a little bit different purpose, said mission CEO Pastor Tom Barber. "We're basically asking people to help us fund folks at the mission and then we're throwing in trees and wreaths in the process."

Some of the trees they auctioned off went for thousands of dollars.

Pastor Tom said every tree purchased usually funds a 30-60 day stay for a homeless person at the mission.

The mission said demand for their services increases during the cold, winter months; and funds from this gala help them prepare for that.

"And we hope that by the end of the night to raise enough money to really help us sort of weather the winter months," Barber said. "And this is a very important time for the mission to raise the funds that are needed just to help the homeless here in the city.

Around 360 people attended Sunday night's gala. Pastor Tom said since the Star City Parade ended, Starry Nights is becoming Lincoln's next Christmas tradition.