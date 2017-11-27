Inmate escapes from Adams County Jail

Lincoln Police said a convicted felon fired shots at a Lincoln apartment Sunday morning.More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com University of Central Florida Head Coach and former Husker quarterback Scott Frost said he would be hurt if Nebraska didn't offer him the head coaching job. However, he wouldn't comment about any speculation that he accepted the job. Frost said his attention right now is on his UCF team. Frost made the comment today during his weekly news conference with reporters. Frost felt like he deserved an of...More >>
Lincoln police say 60–year–old Jimmy Livingston shot his neighbor in the shoulder and hip after an argument near 7th and Sumner streets.More >>
Authorities say they're looking for an inmate who escaped from the Adams County Jail in south-central Nebraska.More >>
The sister of a man facing the death penalty for four Omaha killings has been transferred to an Iowa prison to serve her life sentence.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Sydney Loofe, a 24–year–old Lincoln woman has now been missing for six days. She was last heard from Wednesday night, she sent a photo on Snapchat, with the caption, saying she was ready for a date. A friend, Terra Gehrig said she knows something isn't right. "It's very scary. This is not normal behavior of Sydney's so something has to be wrong, this isn't something she would do," Gehrig ...More >>
Baby's First is a first of it's kind text messaging program that provides information to new parents and hopefully provide some peace of mind.More >>
