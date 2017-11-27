Inmate escapes from Adams County Jail

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say they're looking for an inmate who escaped from the Adams County Jail in south-central Nebraska.

The inmate ran from the jail around 5 p.m. Sunday as he was being transferred from one holding area to another. Deputy Kevin Mauck says two jailers were taking 27-year-old Jordan Latta from a basement holding area in the county courthouse to the main holding cells on the third floor. They were using a public elevator because the secured elevator normally used for inmate transfers is out of service.

Authorities say Latta bolted out of the jailers' custody and ran down a public hallway and out of the building. He'd been arrested last week on a theft charge.