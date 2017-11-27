Lancaster County to consider roadside memorial signs - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lancaster County to consider roadside memorial signs

Lancaster County to consider roadside memorial signs

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

        Lancaster County could become the first Nebraska county to allow roadside memorial signs rather than the private remembrances that authorities say sometimes present traffic hazards.

        The county board is expected to vote on a proposal at its Dec. 5 meeting.

        Four different message signs would be available: ``Please drive safely''; ``Seat belts save lives''; ``Please watch for bicyclists''; and ``Don't drink and drive.''

        The signs would include the name or names of crash victims, except for drunken drivers.

        The signs would cost $100 and would be installed on a county road in close proximity to where the accident occurred and remain in place for at least three years and up to six years. 

