Lincoln to study driverless vehicle possibilities - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln to study driverless vehicle possibilities Lincoln News

Lincoln to study driverless vehicle possibilities

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

        The city of Lincoln has signed a nearly $100,000 contract with an engineering consultant to study how the city could one day implement driverless vehicles.     

        The HDR Inc.'s study will examine the latest technology, describe a potential pilot project, provide business models for future service, and study insurance and potential law changes.

        Lonnie Burklund is assistant director of transportation for the city's Public Works and Utilities Department. She says the study will help guide city officials as they upgrade intersections through the Green Light Lincoln project.     

        Burklund says the study will focus on what's needed to create a driverless downtown shuttle. She says the city hopes to become a pilot project by working with the private sector.

        The study is expected to finish by spring.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Convicted felon shoots into Lincoln apartment

    Convicted felon shoots into Lincoln apartment

    Convicted felon shoots into Lincoln apartment

    Lincoln Police said a convicted felon fired shots at a Lincoln apartment Sunday morning.

    More >>

    Lincoln Police said a convicted felon fired shots at a Lincoln apartment Sunday morning.

    More >>

  • Scott Frost Has Full Attention on UCF, AAC Title Game

    Scott Frost Has Full Attention on UCF, AAC Title Game

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com University of Central Florida Head Coach and former Husker quarterback Scott Frost said he would be hurt if Nebraska didn't offer him the head coaching job.  However, he wouldn't comment about any speculation that he accepted the job.   Frost said his attention right now is on his UCF team.  Frost made the comment today during his weekly news conference with reporters.  Frost felt like he deserved an of...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com University of Central Florida Head Coach and former Husker quarterback Scott Frost said he would be hurt if Nebraska didn't offer him the head coaching job.  However, he wouldn't comment about any speculation that he accepted the job.   Frost said his attention right now is on his UCF team.  Frost made the comment today during his weekly news conference with reporters.  Frost felt like he deserved an of...

    More >>

  • University of Florida hires Dan Mullen to be next football coach

    University of Florida hires Dan Mullen to be next football coach

    University of Florida hires Dan Mullen to be next football coach

    The University of Florida has hired Dan Mullen to be the university's next head football coach. Mullen was the head coach at Mississippi State for the last nine seasons, compiling a 69-46 record. This leaves UCF coach, and former Husker, Scott Frost as a potential candidate for the Nebraska job. Multiple reports had linked Frost to potentially taking the Florida job. NU Athletic Director Bill Moos has said publicly that Scott Frost is one of his top candidates to fill th...More >>
    The University of Florida has hired Dan Mullen to be the university's next head football coach. Mullen was the head coach at Mississippi State for the last nine seasons, compiling a 69-46 record. This leaves UCF coach, and former Husker, Scott Frost as a potential candidate for the Nebraska job. Multiple reports had linked Frost to potentially taking the Florida job. NU Athletic Director Bill Moos has said publicly that Scott Frost is one of his top candidates to fill th...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.