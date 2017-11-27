Scott Frost Has Full Attention on UCF, AAC Title Game

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

University of Central Florida Head Coach and former Husker quarterback Scott Frost said he would be hurt if Nebraska didn't offer him the head coaching job. However, he wouldn't comment about any speculation that he accepted the job. Frost said his attention right now is on his UCF team.

Frost made the comment today during his weekly news conference with reporters.

Frost felt like he deserved an offer from Nebraska after his team finished the regular season undefeated and is playing well right now. #15 UCF Knights play #20 Memphis in the AAC title game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Frost was also speculated to be a candidate at the University of Florida but the Gators hired Dan Mullen from Mississippi State yesterday.