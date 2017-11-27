Judge forwards for trial case against county treasurer - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Judge forwards for trial case against county treasurer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Court records say a judge has forwarded for trial the criminal case against the Lancaster County treasurer, who's accused of selling cars without a dealer's license and filing fraudulent tax returns.

The case against Andy Stebbing was sent to Lancaster County District Court last week. A trial date has not yet been set.

Stebbing's attorney has said prosecutors filed unnecessarily strong charges and said state officials should have notified Stebbing of problems with his tax returns before charging him with felonies. But prosecutors have said the evidence showed Stebbing was selling vehicles as a business without a dealer's license.

