Design for state's new anti-abortion license plates unveiled

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has unveiled the design for the state's new anti-abortion license plates.

The ``Choose Life'' plates will be available starting in January. They will cost $5 more than the standard license plates.

Ricketts says the plates reflect the state's ``culture of life.''

Revenue from the license plates will supplement federal funding for the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program.