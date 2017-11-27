Huskers to Tip Saturday at 2 p.m.

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

The Nebraska women's basketball game with Arkansas Pine Bluff at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday will tip at 2 p.m., the athletic department announced on Monday morning. The game had previously been listed as "TBA" on all schedules while the Huskers awaited official announcement of their home match times in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament this weekend at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The 2 p.m. women's basketball tip time against the Golden Lions will give fans of all Nebraska sports the opportunity to watch both the Husker women's basketball and volleyball teams in action on Saturday in Lincoln. Also, 2,000 fans in attendance at Saturday's women's basketball game will receive a free "Huskers" holiday ornament.

The women's basketball team enters the week with a 4-2 record after a win over Coastal Carolina on Friday in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Huskers will take on Clemson Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Tigers come to Lincoln for the first time since 1984 and bring a 4-2 record with them. Clemson also participated in the relocated San Juan Shootout in Daytona Beach.

Nebraska is 2-0 all-time at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge with wins over Duke and N.C. State. Tickets for Thursday's 7 p.m. tip against Clemson and Saturday's 2 p.m. tip against Arkansas Pine Bluff are available now at Huskers.com.