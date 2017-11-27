Christmas tree shopping in Lincoln may be pricier, more difficult

The National Christmas Tree Association said tree growers planted fewer trees in 2007 in response to declining Christmas tree sales.

And since it takes around 10 years for a tree to grow to seven feet, trees are in smaller supply this year.



Here in Lincoln, Spilker's Pineridge Tree Farm says their most popular tree is the Fraser Fir, which makes up around half of their supply.

Owner Don Spilker said their shipment of Firs this year was smaller.



"We got our order cut back by about 100 trees," Spilker said. "So, we're going to have 100 of these trees less to sell."



Spilker said the cost has gone up by $2 per foot since last year, but that rising freight rates also factor into that.

He also said demand has gone up.



"We probably won't meet the demand this year because we're getting cut back on trees," Spilker said.



But that's not the story in all of Lincoln.



Campbell's Nursery and Garden Center near 40th and Normal Blvd. said their shipment numbers and prices have stayed about the same. They said they will meet demand this year.



"There may be a particular size or variety that we run short of before the season's over, but I feel like we should have adequate numbers to get us through the season," said manager Randy Wolf.



The National Christmas Tree Association recommends doing your Christmas tree shopping in early December, while they're still in stock.