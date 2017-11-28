Tabitha Health Gets Involved With Giving Tuesday

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Today is Giving Tuesday. It's a global event with the goal to encourage generosity worldwide. In honor of Giving Tuesday the non-profit Tabitha Health Care needs your help.



They're asking for donations. Even as little as $10.00 can go a long way. The money will be used to make sure seniors will have a Christmas gift. Employees with Tabitha Health say everyday 2,500 seniors in Nebraska rely on them.

If you want to make a donation visit: http://www.tabitha.org/GivingTuesday



