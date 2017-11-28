Lincoln Police look for two persons of interest in missing woman case

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Press Release from the Lincoln Police Department

Lincoln Police are investigating the disappearance if 24 year-old Sydney Loofe. On November 16, 2017, Sydney's family reported her missing after she did not show up for work and they were unable to contact her. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are concerning.

The Lincoln Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division are completing interviews, following a digital footprint and collaborating with other law enforcement agencies. The multi-jurisdiction investigation includes the Lincoln Police Department, Saline County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol, United States Marshals Service and the FBI. Sydney's family continues to work closely with law enforcement.

The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating two persons of interest identified during the investigation. These two individuals have ties to multiple states. If you have information about these individuals or Sydney's whereabouts, please call 402-441-6000.

Bailey M. Boswell: 23 years old, 5'8" tall, 150 lbs, Brown hair, Hazel eyes

Aubrey C. Trail: 51 years old, 6' tall, 284 lbs, Brown hair, Blue eyes