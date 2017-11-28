2 former guards accused of smuggling drugs into prison - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

2 former guards accused of smuggling drugs into prison Lincoln News

2 former guards accused of smuggling drugs into prison

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP)

        Two former prison guards have been accused of smuggling synthetic marijuana into a southeast Nebraska prison.
        Court records say 53-year-old Richard Fries and 32-year-old Ryan Tokar are charged with felony counts related to the drugs, and Fries also is charged with unlawful acts by a corrections employee. Both men live in Lincoln and have resigned their positions. Court records don't list the names of attorneys who could comment for them.
        Prosecutors say Tokar took the K2 into the Tecumseh prison but couldn't deliver because he no longer had access to the inmate customer's housing unit. A court document says Fries and Tokar discussed the situation and later Fries, who had the necessary access, took the K2 and left it for the inmate in a trash can in the inmate's unit.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lincoln Police look for two persons of interest in missing woman case

    Lincoln Police look for two persons of interest in missing woman case

    These two individuals have ties to multiple states.

    More >>

    These two individuals have ties to multiple states.

    More >>

  • Sydney Loofe's Family Speaks Out

    Sydney Loofe's Family Speaks Out

    Sydney Loofe's Family Speaks Out

    Sydney Loofe's cousin Paige Folkers this afternoon and while she is glad the police are making progress in the case she said it's still hard to grasp that Sydney is missing.

    More >>

    Sydney Loofe's cousin Paige Folkers this afternoon and while she is glad the police are making progress in the case she said it's still hard to grasp that Sydney is missing.

    More >>

  • 2 former guards accused of smuggling drugs into prison Lincoln News

    2 former guards accused of smuggling drugs into prison

    2 former guards accused of smuggling drugs into prison

    Two former prison guards have been accused of smuggling synthetic marijuana into a southeast Nebraska prison.

    More >>

    Two former prison guards have been accused of smuggling synthetic marijuana into a southeast Nebraska prison.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.