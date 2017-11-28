Woman escapes vehicle on tracks before train strikes it - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Woman escapes vehicle on tracks before train strikes it

CEDAR CREEK, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a woman was able to leave her vehicle before it was struck by a train in eastern Nebraska.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says deputies were sent to the crash site in Cedar Creek around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The 35-year-old Omaha woman told deputies there that her vehicle had become stuck on the tracks, but she managed to get out in time to escape injury when the train reached the crossing.

The Sheriff's Office says she was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. Court records don't yet show that she's been formally charged.

