Nebraska faculty say politicians attacking university

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nearly 70 University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty members are accusing Gov. Pete Ricketts and several state senators of using a political incident to damage the university and subject it to ``ideological intervention.''        

The Aug. 25 incident involved a graduate student-lecturer making an inappropriate hand gesture at a student recruiting for a conservative group. She also called the student a ``neo-fascist.''

Sens. Steve Erdman, Tom Brewer and Steve Halloran say the university isn't welcoming to students with conservative viewpoints.        

The university fired the graduate student after meeting with the senators. Two university public relations staff members resigned after emails were made public showing they discussed how to present the situation in a way to favor the school.

Faculty members say reaction to the incident has gotten out of hand.

