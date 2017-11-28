Limited Number of NCAA Tickets On Sale Wednesday

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

A limited number of tickets to the NCAA Volleyball Tournament matches at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this weekend will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The tickets, which were returned by the visiting teams, can be purchased beginning at 10 a.m. at Huskers.com/Tickets or by calling Nebraska Athletics Ticketing & Engagement at 800-8-BIGRED.

Friday's session begins at 4:30 p.m. with Washington State facing Florida State. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Nebraska and Stony Brook will begin at 7 p.m., or 30 minutes after the conclusion of Washington State/Florida State but no sooner than 7 p.m.

Saturday’s second-round match will begin at 7 p.m.