United Way and Tabitha Celebrate Giving Tuesday

After Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday.

Non-profit organizations such as United Way of Lincoln and Tabitha are doing their best to help out the community this holiday season.

United Way was at Sam's Club to celebrate, and they are trying something new to get people involved this year.

"Brian Wachman our executive director is here dressed up like a turkey so we're doing a 'stuff the turkey' thing today! For every $200 we raise today he is going to eat a plate full of stuffing," said Sarah Wischhof, director of marketing and special events with United Way.

United way had a goal of raising $5,000. The proceeds will be going toward helping those in need within the community.

Sam's Club, who is partnering with United Way, will be matching whatever funds are raised today. The ultimate goal of course, is to help as many people as possible this holiday season.

Giving Tuesday is a worldwide event. Last year, $160 million dollars was raised worldwide.

"Nationally there is a movement to create Giving Tuesday. We want to be the third pillar of really what the holidays are all about. It's about giving back and giving from the heart. It's a time of the year when people think a little bit more about those in need and helping kids succeed," said Brian Wachman, executive director of United Way.

Tabitha is also sponsoring their Gifts For Seniors fund raiser on Giving Tuesday. A donation of as little as $10 dollars can help deliver some holiday cheer to a friend of neighbor in your community.

"Giving Tuesday is yet another opportunity for Tabitha to collaborate with the communities we serve and make a difference," said Tabitha president and CEO Christie Hinrichs.

"This season, help us deliver a heartfelt smile to local seniors," said Hinrichs.

If you are interested in getting involved or want to learn how to donate, go to UnitedWayLincoln.org or Tabitha.org for more information.