Recycling Center Closes In Lincoln

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

If you're a person who recycles; you'll have one less place to go.



The location is in the Northeast Corner of Centro Plaza near 48th and R St.

You only have one more day to use the recycling center because tomorrow they'll close their doors.



This facility provided recycling services for a lot of items including cars, appliances, and cardboard.If you live near the area and have a lot of items to get rid of. The closest site will be north 47th and Saint Paul Ave.

We haven't received information on why the center is closing.



There are still 23 locations where you can recycle:

