NBC's Matt Lauer Fired

These two individuals have ties to multiple states.More >>
These two individuals have ties to multiple states.More >>
Sydney Loofe's cousin Paige Folkers this afternoon and while she is glad the police are making progress in the case she said it's still hard to grasp that Sydney is missing.More >>
Sydney Loofe's cousin Paige Folkers this afternoon and while she is glad the police are making progress in the case she said it's still hard to grasp that Sydney is missing.More >>
The fate of Lincoln's Abbott Sports Complex faces another hurdle.More >>
The fate of Lincoln's Abbott Sports Complex faces another hurdle.More >>
The remains date back to the 1700's and 1800's.More >>
The remains date back to the 1700's and 1800's.More >>
NBC has fired long-time anchor Matt Lauer this morning following a statement from NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack.More >>
NBC has fired long-time anchor Matt Lauer this morning following a statement from NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack.More >>
Two former prison guards have been accused of smuggling synthetic marijuana into a southeast Nebraska prison.More >>
Two former prison guards have been accused of smuggling synthetic marijuana into a southeast Nebraska prison.More >>
Nearly 70 University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty members are accusing Gov. Pete Ricketts and several state senators of using a political incident to damage the university and subject it to ``ideological intervention.''More >>
Nearly 70 University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty members are accusing Gov. Pete Ricketts and several state senators of using a political incident to damage the university and subject it to ``ideological intervention.''More >>
Authorities say a woman was able to leave her vehicle before it was struck by a train in eastern Nebraska.More >>
Authorities say a woman was able to leave her vehicle before it was struck by a train in eastern Nebraska.More >>
Mostly sunny & mild...More >>
Mostly sunny & mild...More >>