Trial set for man accused of stabbing to death neighbor

The investigation into the disappearance of Sydney Loofe continues as Investigators search various areas in Saline and Gage Counties.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Aubrey Trail, 51, and Bailey Boswell, 23, are persons of interest in LPD's investigation to find Sydney Loofe. Wednesday morning, the two posted a video on the Finding Sydney Loofe Facebook page, sharing their side of the story. Trail, in the video, says they have contacted police already before LPD released their names as persons of interest. Boswell says she did go on two dates with Sydney Loofe, but las...More >>
The non-profit organization Heroes Into Homes is on a mission to make sure no veteran is left homeless after returning from service.More >>
These two individuals have ties to multiple states.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Sydney Loofe, a 24–year–old Lincoln woman has now been missing for six days. She was last heard from Wednesday night, she sent a photo on Snapchat, with the caption, saying she was ready for a date. A friend, Terra Gehrig said she knows something isn't right. "It's very scary. This is not normal behavior of Sydney's so something has to be wrong, this isn't something she would do," Gehrig ...More >>
Sydney Loofe's cousin Paige Folkers this afternoon and while she is glad the police are making progress in the case she said it's still hard to grasp that Sydney is missing.More >>
