NEB Soccer: Two Huskers Earn All-Region Recognition

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Sophomore Sinclaire Miramontez and senior Haley Hanson each collected second-team All-Midwest Region honors from the United Soccer Coaches for the 2017 season.

Miramontez, a defender from Lenexa, Kan., started all 19 games for the Huskers in 2017 and played nearly every second for a defense that earned eight shutouts. On the offensive end, she tallied one goal and one assist during the season. Miramontez, who was called up for the U.S. Under-20 Women’s National Team Training Camp last week, also achieved first-team All-Big Ten honors this season.

Hanson, a midfielder from Overland Park, Kan., led the Huskers in goals (9) and points (22), while ranking second in assists (4) during the 2017 campaign. A second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2017, Hanson started all 19 games and played 1,786 of a possible 1,848 minutes during the season. She was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2016, and scored 19 career goals and tallied seven career assists from 2014 to 2017.

The pair of Huskers increases NU’s All-Region total to 58 in its 24-year history.