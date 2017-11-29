Construction on S. 14th street ends early

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a social media post today that the southbound lanes of 14th and Warlick Blvd will reopen Wednesday.

This is almost a year ahead of schedule, the DOT says, as the project was originally planned to be complete in the fall.

Press Release from the DOT:

The Southbound lanes of 14th Street between Old Cheney Road and Nebraska Highway 2 will open one month ahead of schedule on November 29, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The section of the roadway was closed August 22, 2017 for concrete and asphalt paving work. It was the second phase of the project on Warlick Blvd. from US-77 to N-2, including 14th Street. The contractor, Constructors, Inc., of Lincoln, Nebraska completed this phase of the project 35 working days ahead of the anticipated completion date of January 2018.

The completion date is also one year ahead of the original schedule for this project. There will still be intermittent lane closures this year as weather permits to allow for seeding and clean-up work.

There will be some minor work on the project, including a permanent pavement marking and seeding to be completed in the spring of 2018, according to Department of Transportation Project Manager Ryan Hobelman of Lincoln.