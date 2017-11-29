Nebraska law enforcement may adopt officer mapping tool

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

More law enforcement leaders in Nebraska are interested in a service provided by the State Patrol that shows real-time, mapped coordinates for officers.

The software can help law enforcement coordinate responses among multiple agencies and more efficiently assign officers. The software is called Mobile Architecture for Communication Handling.

The Nebraska State Patrol pays $92,000 annually to license the software. The agency is offering the service to local agencies for $24 per user each year. State Patrol Capt. Gerry Krolikowski says 13 agencies are using the service in Nebraska. He says three others are testing it and eight are interested.

Saunders County Sherriff Kevin Stukenholtz says he's interested. He says the service could've been useful during a recent string of bank robberies in the area.