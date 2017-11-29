South Dakota woman dies in Nebraska interstate crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

OVERTON, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a South Dakota woman died in a crash on Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska.        

        The accident occurred around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, about 2 miles east of Overton. The Nebraska State Patrol says an eastbound sport utility vehicle driven by 63-year-old Daniel Hafner drifted into the median, struck a guardrail and rolled.        

        The patrol says his wife, 58-year-old Linda Hafner, died at the scene. She lived in Tea, South Dakota, with her husband.
        Daniel Hafner was taken to a Kearney hospital for treatment.

