South Dakota woman dies in Nebraska interstate crash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OVERTON, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a South Dakota woman died in a crash on Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, about 2 miles east of Overton. The Nebraska State Patrol says an eastbound sport utility vehicle driven by 63-year-old Daniel Hafner drifted into the median, struck a guardrail and rolled.

The patrol says his wife, 58-year-old Linda Hafner, died at the scene. She lived in Tea, South Dakota, with her husband.

Daniel Hafner was taken to a Kearney hospital for treatment.