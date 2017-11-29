NET to Broadcast Husker NCAA Action This Weekend

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

NET and the Nebraska Athletic Department announced Wednesday that the Huskers' NCAA Tournament first-round match on Friday at 7 p.m. against Stony Brook will be televised statewide on NET. If the Huskers advance to Saturday's 7 p.m. second-round match against Washington State or Florida State, that match will also be televised live on NET.

The NET broadcasts will also be streamed online at BTN2GO.com if your cable provider includes the Big Ten Network. All matches this weekend will have a free live video stream at Huskers.com as well.

Larry Punteney and Kathi Wieskamp will call the action for NET from the Bob Devaney Sports Center, as the Big Ten champion Huskers open the NCAA Tournament against Stony Brook on Friday at 7 p.m., or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first match if it runs late. Nebraska's match will start no sooner than 7 p.m.

All of Nebraska's matches will also be available on the radio on Husker Sports Network stations. Audio is also free online at Huskers.com.