Update on search for Sydney Loofe

Law Enforcement agencies held a news conference on Sydney Loofe's disappearance Thursday morning.

Investigators say persons of interest, Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell, are in custody.

George Loofe, Sydney's father, is thanking the public for spreading the word, and is urging anyone who knows anything to come forward.

Wednesday's searches of areas in Saline and Gage Counties did not bring new information.

The search continues for Sydney and investigators are urging anyone with potential leads to contact them.

The FBI has set up a tip hotline specifically for this case. The number is 402-493-8688.

Several agencies, including Lincoln Police, The US Marshals Service, the FBI, Gage and Saline County Sheriff's deputies, and the Wilber Fire Department, canvassed several areas in Saline and Gage counties Wednesday, looking for clues in the Sydney Loofe case.

Crews spent several hours at the Lower Big Blue NRD Pond at State Highway 41 and Shimerda Street in Wilber, where Wilber Fire and Rescue has been taxed with draining the water.

As of approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday, crews had drained 300,000-400,000 gallons of water, reducing the depth by about two feet. Crews said the pond is about four feet deep. Authorities continuously walked around the pond, looking for evidence that may have surfaced. At this point, Channel 8 is led to believe authorities are not looking for a body in the pond.

Channel 8 is told those crews will remain on scene for a majority of the night.

The FBI along with the Lincoln Police Department has said it will brief the media at 8:45 Thursday morning.

The Lincoln Police Department sent out the following email:

"The investigation into the disappearance of Sydney Loofe continues as Investigators search various areas in Saline and Gage Counties.

Searches are being conducted by multiple agencies including the Gage County Sherriff's Office, Saline County Sheriff's Office, United States Marshals Service, Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln Police Department and the FBI.

Investigators are searching for any evidence that may help locate Sydney. If you see law enforcement officers searching, we ask that you avoid the area to avoid disruptions to the search. Sydney's family and law enforcement are diligently working to locate her and encourage anyone with information on her whereabouts to call LPD at 402.441.6000."

