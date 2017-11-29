New Single Barrel location will bring taste of New Orleans

Lincoln will get a little taste of the Big Easy with Single Barrel Bourbon Street.

Single Barrel Executive Chef Brandon Harpster said this smaller location will be located under The Cube in the Railyard and feature New Orleans–themed food and drinks.



"We kind of want it to have almost a little bit of that Mardi Gras atmosphere," Harpster said. "But not be over the top and gaudy, but have that...like you're walking down Bourbon Street kind of atmosphere."



Harpster said bourbon has always been Single Barrel's forte, so they believe serving New Orleans–themed drinks will be a good fit for them.



"Our cocktail program...is kind of the driver behind this space," Harpster said. "To have those New Orleans–themed cocktails and have that type of environment that we thought would be a great fit into the Railyard. And we're doing some food to accentuate that as part of the experience."



Harpster said Bourbon Street's menu will include gumbo and jambalaya; and they plan to utilize the Railyard's open space to host crawfish boils.

Railyard General Manager Brian Krajewski said those ideas align with their goal to bring in new events.



"I think bringing that concept down here is just going to enhance this space more, and that's ultimately what we're trying to do," Krajewski said.



Single Barrel Bourbon Street is slated to open in late December.