Nebraska federal court chief judge announces retirement

Nebraska federal court chief judge announces retirement

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ The chief judge for Nebraska's U.S. District Court has announced her plans to retire to senior status, creating an opening on the federal bench in Omaha.          

Chief Judge Laurie Smith Camp announced her plans Thursday, saying she'll maintain a full caseload after she takes senior status effective Dec. 1, 2018. Her transition to senior status will coincide with the end of her seven-year term as chief judge.

Nebraska has three active federal district judgeships, two in Omaha, and one in Lincoln. Such judgeships are filled by presidential nomination and U.S. Senate confirmation. Generally, President Donald Trump would confer with Nebraska's two U.S. senators, Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, for recommendations to fill the bench.

