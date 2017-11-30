First birth at Lincoln's first standing birth center - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

First birth at Lincoln's first standing birth center

A first, for Lincoln's first standing birth center.

Jackson and Shelbi Hackbart had their first baby at Good Life Birth Place.

The couple says they chose to go with Good Life because of the comfortable, home-like atmosphere it provides.

"That's probably what the most important factor was for me," said Jackson Hackbart

Shelbi Hackbart added, "Yeah,I didn't feel like I was coming into a medical...like overwhelming...like a lot of stimulus and stuff.  Like I just felt very okay."

Good Life Birth Place opened in July near 80th and O Streets.

It was a team effort between the physician network and St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The staff says another advantage of birth centers like Good Life are they're less expensive than hospitals.

