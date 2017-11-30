Family of missing Lincoln woman Sydney Loofe speak out

51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell are both officially in custody this morning in Taney County, Missouri.More >>
51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell are both officially in custody this morning in Taney County, Missouri.More >>
Update on search for missing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.More >>
Update on search for missing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News The Lincoln Police Department reported a 29-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint when she left her car to enter her apartment building. It happened Wednesday night around 9:20 p.m. Police say the suspects took her purse and wallet. The suspects are two black males, one is 5'10" and skinny, the other is 5'10" with an average build. They were both wearing black hoodies and ski masks. Police say they too...More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News The Lincoln Police Department reported a 29-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint when she left her car to enter her apartment building. It happened Wednesday night around 9:20 p.m. Police say the suspects took her purse and wallet. The suspects are two black males, one is 5'10" and skinny, the other is 5'10" with an average build. They were both wearing black hoodies and ski masks. Police say they too...More >>
Loofe thanked law enforcement, as well as the community as a whole, for their help in the search for his daughter.More >>
Loofe thanked law enforcement, as well as the community as a whole, for their help in the search for his daughter.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
The 2018 Channel 8 Weather Calendar is here! You can pick your FREE COPY at the following sponsor locations in Lincoln:More >>
The 2018 Channel 8 Weather Calendar is here! You can pick your FREE COPY at the following sponsor locations in Lincoln:More >>