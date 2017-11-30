Family of missing Lincoln woman Sydney Loofe speak out

For the first time, Sydney Loofe's father, George Loofe, spoke publicly about his daughter's disappearance at a news conference at Lincoln Police Headquarters Thursday morning.

Loofe thanked law enforcement, as well as the community as a whole, for their help in the search for his daughter.

"All the support our family has received - continue that," Loofe said.

"And thank you for all of your prayers."

Those prayers and support have come in a huge outpouring, from prayer vigils held for Sydney in her home town of Neleigh, to Wilber, her last known location.

They've also come online, with photos of Sydney being blasted to hundreds of thousands of people across social media, and even being shared in other states.

It's that support Sydney's cousin, Paige Folkers, hopes will help bring Sydney home.

"Our entire lives have been absolutely shook by her being gone," Folkers said.

"I mean, we had Thanksgiving and, to have an empty chair and to have one less conversation with someone, it really made the biggest impact. She is so loved. I mean, she is probably the most compassionate and giving person I have ever met in my life."

Folkers says when the two were growing up, Sydney was the "keeper" of their group of friends and was always looking out for others.

Now, her family is pleading for others to be on the lookout for her.

"In my opinion, someone knows something," her father said.

"Please do the right thing."