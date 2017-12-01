Aubrey Trail, Bailey Boswell in Custody in Missouri - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Aubrey Trail, Bailey Boswell in Custody in Missouri

Aubrey Trail, Bailey Boswell in Custody in Missouri

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell are both officially in custody this morning in Taney County, Missouri.

The story of Trail first broke from our media partner KMTV in Omaha. Within the last couple hours, Boswell's mugshot appeared on the Taney County Jail's website. It also shows that both of them are listed with a "federal hold."

Both Trail and Boswell were taken into custody for warrants unrelated to the disappearance of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. As for that case, they are only listed as people of interest.

Stay tuned to KLKN-TV throughout the day for the latest developments as this story continues to unfold.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Aubrey Trail, Bailey Boswell in Custody in Missouri

    Aubrey Trail, Bailey Boswell in Custody in Missouri

    Aubrey Trail, Bailey Boswell in Custody in Missouri

    51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell are both officially in custody this morning in Taney County, Missouri.

    More >>

    51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell are both officially in custody this morning in Taney County, Missouri.

    More >>

  • Lincoln Police begin next steps into Sydney Loofe investigation Lincoln News

    Police begin next steps into Sydney Loofe investigation

    Police begin next steps into Sydney Loofe investigation

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  24–year–old Sydney Loofe has been missing for two weeks, and after a press conference Thursday morning there are still some unanswered questions. Police tell us their next steps in finding Sydney Loofe are reaching out to the public for information on her location, and the second is interviewing their two persons of interest.  The Lincoln Police Department and the FBI told us they are now talking to Aubrey t...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  24–year–old Sydney Loofe has been missing for two weeks, and after a press conference Thursday morning there are still some unanswered questions. Police tell us their next steps in finding Sydney Loofe are reaching out to the public for information on her location, and the second is interviewing their two persons of interest.  The Lincoln Police Department and the FBI told us they are now talking to Aubrey t...More >>

  • Update on search for Sydney Loofe

    Update On Search For Sydney Loofe

    Update On Search For Sydney Loofe

    Update on search for missing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. 

    More >>

    Update on search for missing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.