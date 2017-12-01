Aubrey Trail, Bailey Boswell in Custody in Missouri

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell are both officially in custody this morning in Taney County, Missouri.

The story of Trail first broke from our media partner KMTV in Omaha. Within the last couple hours, Boswell's mugshot appeared on the Taney County Jail's website. It also shows that both of them are listed with a "federal hold."

Both Trail and Boswell were taken into custody for warrants unrelated to the disappearance of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. As for that case, they are only listed as people of interest.

Stay tuned to KLKN-TV throughout the day for the latest developments as this story continues to unfold.