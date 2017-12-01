Business conditions index slips but still shows good signs - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Business conditions index slips but still shows good signs

Business conditions index slips but still shows good signs

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Economists say a business conditions index for nine Midwest and Plains states dropped over the past month but also say it still suggests that regional economic conditions continue to improve.

A report released Friday says the Mid-America Business Conditions Index slipped to 57.2 in November from 58.8 in October. The September figure was 58.2 in September.        

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says the manufacturing sector has reported consistent growth over the past several months.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Aubrey Trail, Bailey Boswell in Custody in Missouri

    Aubrey Trail, Bailey Boswell in Custody in Missouri

    Aubrey Trail, Bailey Boswell in Custody in Missouri

    51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell are both officially in custody this morning in Taney County, Missouri.

    More >>

    51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell are both officially in custody this morning in Taney County, Missouri.

    More >>

  • Lincoln Police begin next steps into Sydney Loofe investigation Lincoln News

    Police begin next steps into Sydney Loofe investigation

    Police begin next steps into Sydney Loofe investigation

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  24–year–old Sydney Loofe has been missing for two weeks, and after a press conference Thursday morning there are still some unanswered questions. Police tell us their next steps in finding Sydney Loofe are reaching out to the public for information on her location, and the second is interviewing their two persons of interest.  The Lincoln Police Department and the FBI told us they are now talking to Aubrey t...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  24–year–old Sydney Loofe has been missing for two weeks, and after a press conference Thursday morning there are still some unanswered questions. Police tell us their next steps in finding Sydney Loofe are reaching out to the public for information on her location, and the second is interviewing their two persons of interest.  The Lincoln Police Department and the FBI told us they are now talking to Aubrey t...More >>

  • Update on search for Sydney Loofe

    Update On Search For Sydney Loofe

    Update On Search For Sydney Loofe

    Update on search for missing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. 

    More >>

    Update on search for missing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.