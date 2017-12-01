UPDATE: Small plane makes emergency landing - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UPDATE: Small plane makes emergency landing

UPDATE: Small plane makes emergency landing

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say no one was injured when a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing Friday in a southeastern Nebraska cornfield.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says emergency responders were called to the scene just after noon. Arriving first responders found a small plane in a cornfield nearly two miles north of the airport with four people aboard.

The 46-year-old pilot and owner of the plane told authorities he was flying three adult family members and had just taken off from the airport when his 1964 Cessna 205 experienced engine trouble. The pilot said he landed in the cornfield, fearing he would not be able to make it back to the airport safely.

The plane was not damaged.

The Federal Aviation Administration will conduct an independent investigation.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a emergency plane landing field north of Hwy 34 near the Kawasaki Plant.

Officials with the Lincoln Airport, pilot experienced engine failure on approach.

.The pilot was able to successfully land the plane, a Cessna 172, with all three wheels on the ground.

There were three other people on board, no injuries were reported.

