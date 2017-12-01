Nebraska high court rejects inmate's post-conviction appeal

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected the post-conviction appeal of a California man serving life in prison for the 2012 fatal shooting of a western Nebraska man.

Jason Custer, formerly of Chico, California, was convicted in 2014 of first-degree murder and other counts for killing 35-year-old Adam McCormick, of Sidney. Prosecutors said Custer shot McCormick at a Sidney house after the two men argued over $160 in drug money.

After losing direct appeal, Custer filed for post-conviction relief, arguing his defense attorney was so ineffective that it violated his right to a fair trial. Custer cited several examples, including his claim that his attorney ``failed to object at critical junctures throughout the entirety of the trial.''

This state's high court said Friday that there was no merit to Custer's claims.