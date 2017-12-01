Authorities ID man killed by train in southeast Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

WAVERLY, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have identified a man hit and killed by a train in southeast Nebraska.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Jeremy Sanchez, of Lincoln, was hit around 1:40 p.m. Thursday near Waverly High School in Waverly. Investigators say the crew of the BNFS freight train sounded the horn and applied the emergency brakes for some time before the train hit Sanchez.        

The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy has been ordered.

    •   
