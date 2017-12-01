Officials still searching Saline county

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

In Wilber, just 40 miles south of Lincoln, many authorities are seen actively searching Saline County.

Law enforcement hasn't confirmed whether or not their presence is connected to the search for Sydney Loofe.

But Friday afternoon a helicopter was circling above Wilber, and several teams of law enforcement were combing wooded areas near bodies of water– specifically the Big Blue River northeast of town.

They also searched the county Wednesday.

"Over 50 law enforcement personnel and several volunteers were involved in those particular searches,” Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said in a press conference Thursday, “and they did not discover any new evidence that is leading us directly to where Sydney may be."

On Friday, we learned that the two persons of interest Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell were taken into custody in a Missouri for unrelated charges.

Police said Thursday morning they were working to interview Trail and Boswell, who say they were with Sydney Loofe the night she went missing.

"I'd like to reassure everyone that we are doing our best as a law enforcement team here to pursue any and all leads relating to this case,” FBI Agent Randall Thysse said Thursday.

As of Friday morning, police had no updates on the case.

We talked with the jail in Missouri and found out Trail and Boswell have been transferred out of the Taney County Jail. We are unable to confirm at this time whether or not they were transferred back to Nebraska.