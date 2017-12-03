Husker players speak to media after meeting new coach Scott Frost

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Husker players Stanley Morgan, Tanner Lee and Devine Ozigbo are excited about the direction the Husker program is moving now that Scott Frost has accepted the coaching position. The players spoke to the media after they met with Coach Frost around 9 a.m.

Lee said he is excited to see what Scott Frost's offense will look like. He thinks Frost has a sharp mind and he thinks he'll fit into the Frost's offense. Frost will be announced as the next Husker Head Coach at Noon today. Be sure to watch Channel 8 Eyewitness News at Noon for live coverage.