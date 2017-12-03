Frost gets a Big Red welcome

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

What a day at Memorial Stadium. National Championship Quarterback Scott Frost was named Nebraska's 30th head football coach. The former Husker agreed to a seven-year contract worth $35 million. Athletic Director Bill Moos started the introductory news conference by saying this is a celebration for many reasons. "I am bringing home a favorite son." Moos said. He only offered the job to Scott Frost even though some prestigious coaches wanted to come to Nebraska. Moos said I got the "pick of the litter, " meaning he landed one of the hottest young coaches in the country.

After Frost was introduced, Frost said the timing was right for him to agree to this. Frost said he wasn't offered the job after Bo Pelini left the program. He said he was glad he didn't because he felt the program wasn't in the right place like it is now. Frost thanked Coach Tom Osborne, former teammate Matt Davison, Bill Moos and other school administrators. When asked what was Matt's role in all of this, Frost said Matt wouldn't stop pestering him until he agreed to come here.

Frost got to meet with the players this morning around 9:00 and he said there was a lot of fire in their eyes. He told them a lot of things are going to change. He said that" we are going to work harder than anyone else, that's what Nebraska is all about." "He said we are going to go 100 miles per hour."

"The state is hungry for unity and he wants to get the state of Nebraska pulling for this program again. That's going to happen through toughness, dedication and work ethic," Frost said. He also wants to strengthen the walk on traditions and make it what it was before," Frost said. He went on to say we can't lose Nebraska kids to other states.

The crowd erupted when a reported asked if he needed to change his strategy for the Big 10. Frost reacted and said he hoped the Big 10 would have to adjust to Nebraska.

Frost said 2017 was one of the best years in his life. He and his wife recently had a baby, they had an undefeated year at UCF and then he got the Nebraska offer.