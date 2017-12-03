Budget shortfall unlikely to stop Nebraska push for tax cuts - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

        Nebraska lawmakers are gearing up for a short but busy session next month that's likely to be marked by a state budget shortfall and a renewed push to cut taxes.
        The $173 million shortfall forecast for the current two-year budget cycle will loom especially large for lawmakers who had to reduce funding for state services in this year's session. When senators reconvene for a 60-day session on Jan. 3, they likely will face pressure to cut more.
        Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer says lawmakers have reached the point that every budget cut will effect residents. Scheer says he wants senators to demonstrate how they'll pay for any legislation that increases spending or reduces revenue.
        Scheer says he expects lawmakers will look for ways to reduce property taxes.

