Forest Service seeking hundreds of temporary firefighters

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

CHADRON, Neb. (AP)

The new fire management officer at the U.S. Forest Service Office in Chadron is looking for hundreds of new firefighters.

The Forest Service wants to hire more than 900 temporary firefighters in Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Scott Bovey, in Chadron, is in charge of the first of two application phases, which will run Dec. 15-21 and focus on wildland firefighting jobs. Applicants must be at least 18, have a driver's license and a high school or GED diploma and be a U.S. citizen.

Applicants are also needed for engine crews, aviation support and dispatching. Trainees will go through a ``fire camp'' at Crawford next spring to be certified to fight fires on federal lands.