Wyoming homicide suspect captured in western Nebraska

KIMBALL, Neb. (AP)

        A Wyoming homicide suspect has been arrested without incident in western Nebraska.
        Authorities say 21-year-old Armando Ramirez-Serna, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Saturday at a motel in Kimball, near Interstate 80. A woman with him also was arrested on drug allegations.
        Ramirez-Serna is charged in a Laramie County warrant with first-degree murder. He's accused of shooting to death 19-year-old Justin Robinson in November. Robinson's body was found at a Cheyenne reservoir on Nov. 26.
        It's unclear whether Ramirez-Serna has an attorney. 

