Mental Tests Ordered for Man Accused of Killing Wife - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Mental Tests Ordered for Man Accused of Killing Wife

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP)

Psychiatric tests have been ordered for a man accused of shooting to death his wife outside a northeast Nebraska police station.

On Friday a Dakota County district court judge in Dakota City approved the defense request for Bei Sheng Chen. He's pleaded not guilty first-degree murder and other charges.     

Authorities say he killed 33-year-old Mei Huang on Sept. 6 in the parking lot of the South Sioux City police station. She died hours later at a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital.

