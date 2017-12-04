Lincoln Looks To Change Panhandling Ordinances

The two persons of interest in the disappearance of Sydney Loofe are back in Nebraska.More >>
The two persons of interest in the disappearance of Sydney Loofe are back in Nebraska.More >>
Scott Frost held his first official press conference as the new head coach of the Huskers this afternoon.More >>
Scott Frost held his first official press conference as the new head coach of the Huskers this afternoon.More >>
Lincoln is adjusting its panhandling ordinances to allow the free speech right to use profanities but to ban repeated panhandling requests.More >>
Lincoln is adjusting its panhandling ordinances to allow the free speech right to use profanities but to ban repeated panhandling requests.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
The 2018 Channel 8 Weather Calendar is here! You can pick your FREE COPY at the following sponsor locations in Lincoln:More >>
The 2018 Channel 8 Weather Calendar is here! You can pick your FREE COPY at the following sponsor locations in Lincoln:More >>
A Wyoming homicide suspect has been arrested without incident in western Nebraska.More >>
A Wyoming homicide suspect has been arrested without incident in western Nebraska.More >>
A vandal or vandals left messages in large chalk letters on a sidewalk outside U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer's office in Lincoln's Haymarket District.More >>
A vandal or vandals left messages in large chalk letters on a sidewalk outside U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer's office in Lincoln's Haymarket District.More >>
What a day at Memorial Stadium. National Championship Quarterback Scott Frost was named Nebraska's 30th head football coach.More >>
What a day at Memorial Stadium. National Championship Quarterback Scott Frost was named Nebraska's 30th head football coach.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Husker players Stanley Morgan, Tanner Lee and Devine Ozigbo are excited about the direction the Husker program is moving in now that Scott Frost has accepted the coaching position. The players spoke to the media after they met with Coach Frost around 9 a.m. Lee said he is excited to see what Scott Frost's offense will look like. He thinks Frost has a sharp mind and he thinks he'll fit into the Frost...More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Husker players Stanley Morgan, Tanner Lee and Devine Ozigbo are excited about the direction the Husker program is moving in now that Scott Frost has accepted the coaching position. The players spoke to the media after they met with Coach Frost around 9 a.m. Lee said he is excited to see what Scott Frost's offense will look like. He thinks Frost has a sharp mind and he thinks he'll fit into the Frost...More >>
Cold & windy to start the work week...More >>
Cold & windy to start the work week...More >>