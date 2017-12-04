Lincoln Looks To Change Panhandling Ordinances

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Lincoln is adjusting its panhandling ordinances to allow the free speech right to use profanities but to ban repeated panhandling requests.

The proposed change also specifies where panhandlers can stand when soliciting. Panhandlers won't be allowed to stand on streets, highways or medians when soliciting but they can stand on sidewalks.

City Attorney Jeff says the "curb to curb'' ban was created to address public safety issues and reduce driver distractions.

Kirkpatrick says the city aims to prohibit harassment without infringing on residents' First Amendment rights. He says the specifics will help prosecutors, police and citizens.

The City Council will hold a public hearing on the changes on Monday. The council is expected to vote on the proposals on Dec. 11.