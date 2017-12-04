Vandals Target U.S. Senator Deb Fisher's Lincoln Office

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

A vandal or vandals left messages in large chalk letters on a sidewalk outside U.S. Senator Deb Fischer's office in Lincoln's Haymarket District. Sgt. Randy Clark says a Fischer staffer reported the vandalism a little before 8 a.m. Monday.

The messages included: ``Never trust a land thief with your well-being,'' and, ``Tax Reform? Class War.''

Clark says Fischer's name on the building directory was scratched out and replaced with a "nasty name'' that Clark would not provide. Also, red spray paint was used to cover the U.S. Senate Seal on the building's exterior. No arrests have been reported.