Frost Fans Buying Up Gear

The Scott Frost frenzy has begun and stores can't keep his gear in stock. "There were people out here this morning when I got to work and we've sold quite a few already this morning," said Lyn Henpill from Husker Headquarters.

Husker Headquarters at 56th and Highway 2 only had a few "Welcome Home, Frost" shirts left in stock this afternoon.

Henpill says the shirts have been flying off the shelves since the announcement was made and fans are eager for more Scott Frost gear,"They're very excited about the new coach and in the next few days we will be receiving more and different types of Frost shirts."



The store anticipates a new shipment of Frost merchandise arriving within the next few days. Other stores around town said they are also sold out as well.