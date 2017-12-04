Power outage in downtown Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Power outage in downtown Lincoln

Posted: Updated:

A power outage in downtown Lincoln has caused multiple stoplights to not work.

LES says it was likely caused by the wind and crews are working to restore power. Around 340 customers in the area are affected. 

If you go through downtown, please drive with caution. Lincoln police are directing traffic, but there are still delays. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.