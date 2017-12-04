Rimington Trophy announces three finalists

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Rimington Trophy Committee

New York, NY-The Rimington Trophy Committee announced its 2017 finalists for the most outstanding center in college football. They are:

Bradley Bozeman, Alabama

Bozeman is in his second year as the Crimson Tide’s starting center. The Crimson Tide are 25-2 in his starts. He was a midseason All-American and helps anchor the Alabama line that is a finalist for the Joe Moore Award. He has graded out at 85.6 percent for the season with 16 knockdown blocks. He has opened holes for the No. 10 rushing offense in the nation at 265.3 yards per game, while allowing only two sacks in 724 snaps.

Will Clapp, LSU

Will Clapp has started all 12 games in 2017. The junior has helped pave the way for Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams, who became the third duo in school history to feature a 1,000-yard rusher and 700 yard rusher in one season. In the passing game, Clapp also protected quarterback Danny Etling in surpassing 4,000 career yards at LSU. Overall, Clapp has been the leading offensive lineman in knockdowns in more than half the games. The New Orleans, Louisiana native is also on pace to break the career starts record at LSU.

Billy Price, Ohio State

Billy Price is the 2017 Big Ten Conference Pace-Rimington Offensive Lineman of the Year and a two-time first-team all-Big Ten Conference honoree. Named a first-team All-American in 2016 by the AFCA, Price is a strong candidate for additional All-America honors this year after already having been selected a mid-season All-American by the AP. He is a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award and was a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy. The two-time team captain is in his fourth-year as a starter and set the school record 54 consecutive starts.