Kate Cain named Big Ten freshman of the week

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

Lincoln - Nebraska's Kate Cain claimed the second Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week award of her young career when the conference announced its weekly honors on Monday.

The 6-5 center from Middletown, N.Y., averaged 13.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocked shots in a pair of starts for the Big Red last week. In Saturday's win over Arkansas Pine Bluff, Cain notched her second double-double with 16 points and a career-high 11 rebounds while adding three blocks. Cain helped the Huskers hold UAPB to an opponent-record-low four first-quarter points, while also limiting the Lady Lions to an opponent-record-tying-low of 12 first-half points. In the first half, Cain had 10 points and six rebounds to help the Huskers take a 37-12 halftime lead. For the game, she hit 7-of-10 shots from the field.

On Thursday, Cain produced 11 points, eight rebounds and a career-high six blocked shots against Clemson. Cain's six blocks tied the Nebraska freshman single-game record that was last achieved by Husker career block leader Janet Smith in January of 1979.

Through eight games with seven starts, Cain is averaging 3.1 blocks per game. The last time a Husker averaged 1.0 or more blocks per game was Catheryn Redmon in 2010-11. Cain's 25 total blocks on the season already rank as the seventh-best total by a Husker freshman in history.

Cain ranks second among the Huskers in scoring (10.6 ppg) and rebounding (6.3 rpg) while leading the Big Red in field goal percentage (.585).

Cain and the Huskers return to road action this Wednesday to face Kansas. Tip-off between Nebraska and the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse is set for 7 p.m. It will be the first regular-season meeting between Nebraska and Kansas since the Huskers joined the Big Ten Conference prior to the 2011-12 season. The two teams did meet in the first round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament in Little Rock, Ark.

Wednesday's game will mark the 82nd all-time meeting between Nebraska (5-3) and Kansas (7-0) in women's basketball, making Kansas the most frequent foe in Husker history.