BREAKING: family member confirms Sydney Loofe's body has been found

BREAKING: family member confirms Sydney Loofe's body has been fo - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Sydney Loofe's family confirmed Monday night that Sydney Loofe's body has been recovered.

They shared the news on the Finding Sydney Loofe Facebook page.

Details as to where her body was recovered have not been released by the FBI.

