City Council approves landfill expansion

The Lincoln City Council ruled in favor of expanding the city landfill Monday night.



The council voted 7 to 0 to approve opening the 710 acres of land to the east of the landfill near Highway 77 and Bluff Road.

City officials said opening the site is important for meeting Lincoln and Lancaster County's needs in the future.

"We will be continuing to use the western portion until it's full," said Public Works and Utilities Assistant Director Donna Garden. "We have those sixteen years left. We may borrow some soils from the eastern portion, things like that, for daily cover. But we won't be opening that landfill for a number of years."

Garden said the western portion is located in an area that will have no significant effect on property value and minimizes impacts on traffic flow.